DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, May 07, 2:30 PM IST

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Denmark and Finland:

The Finland cricket team is touring Denmark for a three-match T20I series. All the games will be hosted at the Svanholm Park in Brondby. The first T20 International between the two sides will be played on Saturday, May 07 from 02:30 PM IST.

Denmark are the favorites to start the series with a win. They defeated Finland in both their previous matches against each other in the shortest format of the game. Also, the team will have an advantage of home pitch and crowd. Denmark are currently occupying the 39th place in the T20I team rankings by the International Cricket Council.

The team will be led by Hamid Shah and they have Rizwan Mahmood, Saif Ahmad, and Saran Aslam as their key players. Finland, on the other hand, are 52nd in the ICC T20I rankings.

The team isn’t enjoying a good ride in the T20I format. Thus, they will be looking forward to making a comeback. Aniketh Pusthay, Amjad Sher and Vanraaj Padhaal are the crucial players for Finland.

Ahead of the match between Denmark and Finland, here is everything you need to know:

DEN vs FIN Telecast

Denmark vs Finland game will not be telecast in India

DEN vs FIN Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DEN vs FIN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Svanholm Park in Brondby at 2:30 PM IST on May 7, Saturday.

DEN vs FIN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Vanraaj Padhaal

Vice-Captain - Amjad Khan

Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs FIN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Mohan

Batters: Aniketh Pusthay, Rizwan Mahmood, Vanraaj Padhaal, Saran Aslam

All-rounders: Saif Ahmad, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher

Bowlers: Raaz Muhammad, Amjad Khan, Mohammad Asaduzzaman

DEN vs FIN Probable XIs:

Denmark: Abdullah Mahmood, Freddie Klokker, Rizwan Mahmood, Saran Aslam, Absar Khan, Saif Ahmad, Jino Jojo, Omar Hayat, Amjad Khan, Hamid Shah, Anique Uddin

Finland: Hariharan Dandapani, Aravind Mohan, Vanraaj Padhaal, Aniketh Pusthay, Sapan Mehta, Parveen-Kumar Garhwal, Raaz Muhammad, Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe

