DEN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 Between Italy and Denmark, October 15, 06:45 pm IST

DEN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 Match between Italy vs Denmark: The European regions’ qualification round for ICC T20I World Cup 2022 will continue this week with Italy squaring off against Denmark on Friday, October 15. The match between Italy and Denmark will kick off at 06:45 pm (IST) and it will take place at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Spain. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Europe Qualifiers will be held between October 15 and October 21 and it would be a double round-robin format. At the end of the last league match, the top two teams will qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers A and B. The qualifier will be held next year.

There is not much difference between Denmark (30th) and Italy (26th) in ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings and one can expect a cracker of a contest between the two teams on Friday.

Ahead of today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier match between Italy and Denmark; here are all the details you should know:

DEN vs ITA Telecast

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Italy and Denmark is not getting broadcasted in India.

DEN vs ITA Live Streaming

The live-streaming of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Italy and Denmark is available on the FanCode app and ICC.tv.

DEN vs ITA Match Details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between DEN vs ITA will be played on Friday, October 15, at the Desert Springs Cricket Ground, Almeria. The match between DEN vs ITA will start at 06:45 pm (IST).

DEN vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: B Perera

Vice-Captain: Anique Uddin

Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Frederik Klokker

Batters: Anique Uddin, Zameer Khan, B Perera, Jamie Grassi

All-rounders: Delawar Khan, Grant Stewart

Bowlers: Absar Khan, Bashir Shah, Jade Dernbach, Jaspreet Singh

DEN vs ITA Probable XIs:

Denmark Predicted Playing XI: Frederik Klokker, Bilal Aftab, Saif Ahmad, Lucky Ali, Absar Khan, Amjad Khan, Delawar Khan, Zameer Khan, Bashir Shah, Musa Shaheen, Anique Uddin

Italy Predicted Playing XI: Gareth Berg, Jade Dernbach, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Dinidu Marage, B Perera, Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Grant Stewart

