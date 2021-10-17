DEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 Match, October 17, 1:45 PM IST

DEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 match between Denmark and Jersey: Another exciting game is on cards for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifiers as Denmark will go head-to-head against Jersey on Sunday. Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria will play host to the much-anticipated game on October 17 at 1:45 PM IST.

Both Denmark and Jersey started their run in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2021 on Thursday albeit in contrasting fashions. Denmark’s first match against Italy didn’t go as per the plan as they suffered a defeat by six wickets. The team lacked a standout performance and they will be hoping to fill the loopholes against Jersey.

Jersey, on the other hand, got off to a tremendous start as they registereda thrilling four-run victory over Germany in their first match. The team kept their calm in a tricky match as they successfully defended 137 runs in their 20 overs. The Charles Perchard-led side will be hoping for another good performance on Sunday to continue their exceptional ride.

Ahead of the match between Denmark and Jersey; here is everything you need to know:

DEN vs JER Telecast

Denmark vs Jersey game will not be telecasted in India

DEN vs JER Live Streaming

The match between Denmark and Jersey will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DEN vs JER Match Details

Denmark will play against Jersey at Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria at 1:45 PM IST on October 17, Sunday.

DEN vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Delawar Khan

Vice-Captain: Freddie Klokker

Suggested Playing XI for DEN vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Freddie Klokker, Jake Dunford

Batters: Nick Ferraby, Anique Uddin, Jonty Jenner

All-rounders: Delawar Khan, Dominic Blampied, Saif Ali Ahmad

Bowlers: Amjad Khan, Elliot Miles, Surya Anand

DEN vs JER Probable XIs:

Denmark: Anique Uddin, Freddie Klokker (c & wk), Musa Shaheen, Shakerullah Safi, Delawar Khan, Lucky Ali, Bashir Shah, Amjad Khan, Surya Anand, Shangeev Thanikaithasan, Saif Ali Ahmad

Jersey: Elliot Miles, Benjamin Ward, Charlie Brennan, Daniel Birrell, Jonty Jenner, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Charles Perchard (c), Dominic Blampied, Asa Tribe

