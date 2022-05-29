DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Prediction For Women's T20I Nordic Cup 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 29, 1:30 PM IST

In the fifth Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 fixture, Denmark Women will take on Sweden Women. Sweden have made a splendid start to the Nordic Cup, and will be looking to maintain their winning ways.

Sweden won their first two matches against Norway Women to take the pole position in the points table. Sweden defeated Norway Women in the opening match by eight wickets. They followed it up with another comprehensive victory over Norway by nine wickets. In both the games, the bowlers ruled the show as they restricted the opposition to scores of 76 and 64 runs respectively.

On the other hand, Denmark Women will be looking to establish themselves in the Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 by winning the fifth match of the tournament. They have picked a balanced squad and will hope that Divya Golechha, Natasha Cecilie Holm, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, and Luise Marie Christen contribute heavily.

Ahead of the match between Denmark Women and Sweden Women, here is everything you need to know:

DEN-W vs SWE-W Telecast

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women game will not be telecast in India

DEN-W vs SWE-W Live Streaming

The Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DEN-W vs SWE-W Match Details

DEN-W vs SWE-W match will be played at the Guttsta Wicked Cricket Club at 01:30 PM IST on May 29, Sunday.

DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kanchan Rana

Vice-captain: Sigrid Kirstine Buch

Suggested Playing XI for DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Divya Golechha

Batters: Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh

All-rounders: Annette Braarup Lyng, Gunjan Shukla

Bowlers: Ronja Thoger Nielsen, Anne-Sofie Brocksle, Surya Ravuri, Daisy Holm

DEN-W vs SWE-W Probable XIs

Denmark Women: Nita Parmar Dalgaard, Annette Braarup Lyng, Divya Golechha, Natasha Cecilie Holm, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Kristine Rorsted Mos, Ane Manon Nilssonan, Ronja Thoger Nielsen, Charlotte Pallesen, Anne-Sofie Brocksle

Sweden Women: Anya Vaidya, Surya Ravuri, Daisy Holm, Signe Lundell, Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Sophie Elmsjoo, Eman Asim, Tzoulietta Zilfidou, Gunjan Shukla, Sienna Linden

