DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women's T20I Nordic Cup 2022 match, May 28, 01:30 PM IST

DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 match between Denmark Women and Sweden Women:

In the third Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 fixture, Denmark Women will be going one-on-one against Sweden Women. Guttsta Wicked Cricket Club will host the much-fancied game of cricket on May 28, Saturday.

Sweden Women have made a splendid start to the T20 Championship. They won their first two games to take the pole position in the points table. Sweden defeated Norway Women in the opening match by eight wickets. They followed it up with another victory over Norway by nine wickets. In both the games, the bowlers ruled the show as they restricted the opposition to scores of 76 and 64 runs respectively.

Speaking of Denmark Women, they will be playing their first Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 game on Saturday. They have picked a balanced squad for the tour and will hope for a winning start. Divya Golechha, Natasha Cecilie Holm, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, and Luise Marie Christen are likely to be the key players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Denmark Women and Sweden Women, here is everything you need to know:

DEN-W vs SWE-W Telecast

Denmark Women vs Sweden Women game will not be telecast in India

DEN-W vs SWE-W Live Streaming

The Women’s T20I Nordic Cup 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

DEN-W vs SWE-W Match Details

DEN-W vs SWE-W match will be played at the Guttsta Wicked Cricket Club at 01:30 PM IST on May 28, Saturday.

DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sigrid Kirstine Buch

Vice-Captain – Kanchan Rana

Suggested Playing XI for DEN-W vs SWE-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Divya Golechha

Batters: Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh

All-rounders: Annette Braarup Lyng, Gunjan Shukla

Bowlers: Ronja Thoger Nielsen, Anne-Sofie Brocksle, Surya Ravuri, Daisy Holm

DEN-W vs SWE-W Probable XIs:

Denmark Women: Nita Parmar Dalgaard, Annette Braarup Lyng, Divya Golechha, Natasha Cecilie Holm, Sigrid Kirstine Buch, Luise Marie Christen, Kristine Rorsted Mos, Ane Manon Nilssonan, Ronja Thoger Nielsen, Charlotte Pallesen, Anne-Sofie Brocksle

Sweden Women: Anya Vaidya, Surya Ravuri, Daisy Holm, Signe Lundell, Kanchan Rana, Abhilasha Singh, Sophie Elmsjoo, Eman Asim, Tzoulietta Zilfidou, Gunjan Shukla, Sienna Linden

