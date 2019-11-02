Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Deodhar Trophy: Axar's Counter-attacking 96 Takes India B to Big Win Over India C

A clinical performance by all-rounder Axar Patel (98 off 61 balls) and Virat Singh (76 from 96 balls) ensured second win for Indian B in as many encounters, this time against India A in the Deodhar Trophy on Saturday.

Cricketnext Staff |November 2, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
Deodhar Trophy: Axar's Counter-attacking 96 Takes India B to Big Win Over India C

A clinical performance by all-rounder Axar Patel (98 off 61 balls) and Virat Singh (76 from 96 balls) ensured second win for Indian B in as many encounters, this time against India A in the Deodhar Trophy on Saturday.

In a dress-reherasal to Monday’s final India B got the better of their opponents by 136 runs and dominated the match right through the start.

Previous match’s centurion Shubman Gill fell cheaply for just one on the bowling of Vijay Shankar. From there on Anmolpreet Singh and Priyam Garg did stich a 50-run partnership, only throw away the good start. India B went from 54/1 to 70/4 as both Shahbaz Nadeem and Mohammed Siraj struck in a gap of few balls.

India B were in a dire need of a partnership, and that is when Axar and Virat stepped up. While the latter played a solid innings, it was Axar who went on the counter-attack. The ploy worked for their side as they ended up adding over 150 runs in the next 19 overs.

Axar hit 13 fours and three sixes and scored his runs at a strike rate of over 160.

For India C, it was Nadeem who was pick of the bowlers and returned with figures of 2/37 in 9 overs.

Come the second innings, India C started solidly in their chase of 281. After the departure of Yashaswi Jaiswal for 28, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparajith added fifty runs together, before the side slumped to a collapse.

Leg-spinner Mayank Markande was the wrecker-in-chief as he bagged 4/25 in his 10 overs. Such was the plight of India C batsmen, that after Aparajith, only Nadeem could reach double figure (12).

Aparajith too ended with a fifty (53),but couldn’t save his team from a humiliating defeat.

Now both teams will meet once again at the same venue and will face off in the final on November 4.

