Deodhar Trophy: Gaikwad, Aparajith Tons Give India B Big Win Over India A

Centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparajith helped India B beat India A by 108 runs in the first game of the Deodhar Trophy in Ranchi on Thursday (October 31).

Cricketnext Staff |October 31, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
Centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparajith helped India B beat India A by 108 runs in the first game of the Deodhar Trophy in Ranchi on Thursday (October 31).

Batting first, India B posted 302 for 6 with Gaikwad scoring 113 (122) and Aparajith making a run-a-ball 101. India A stumbled to 194 in response, with Roosh Kalaria picking up 3 for 20.

India A opted to field first and got Priyank Panchal for just 3 in the fifth over. Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 31 off 34 before he fell to Siddharth Kaul in the 15th over.

From 63 for 2, India B needed stability, and they got that through Aparajith and Gaikwad. The two added 158 for the third wicket, batting steadily through the middle overs. As the partnership extended, India A's body language wore down too. They struggled to break through on a flat pitch, although they managed to keep the run rate under control.

The scoring rate particularly slowed down when Gaikwad approached his ton and Aparajith his half-century, the batsmen were happy to knock singles. Gaikwad opened up after crossing his century, before he was wrongly given out lbw to R Ashwin in the 42nd over, the ball set to miss off stump.

Kedar Jadhav fell cheaply, before Aparajith accelerated to get to his century. He fell run out, Ashwin deflecting a straight drive off Vijay Shankar to the non-striker's stumps. Vijay Shankar (26 off 16) and K Gowtham (19* off 8) played cameos to take India B past 300. Their quick hitting meant India B scored 71 runs in the last six overs.

India A's chase started steadily before they lost Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vishnu Vinod quickly, Mohammed Siraj picking two and Roosh Kalaria one. India A slipped to 52 for 3, which could have been worse had Kedar Jadhav not dropped Hanuma Vihari early off Shahbaz Nadeem.

Vihari was steady at one end, helping himself to a half-century. But there was little support at the other end, with Amandeep Khare and Ishan Kishan managing only 20s. Once Vihari fell in the 39th over for 59 off 82, India A slid quickly.

India A take on India C at the same venue on Friday.

