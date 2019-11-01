Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Deodhar Trophy: India C Ride on Agarwal, Gill Tons to Beat India A by 232 Runs

India C registered a massive 232-run win over India A on Friday to book their place in the final of the Deodhar Trophy, as Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal scored massive first innings tons and batted the opposition out of the game.

Cricketnext Staff |November 1, 2019, 4:55 PM IST
Batting first, Agarwal and Gill got their team off to a stable start and had 44 runs on the board off the first ten overs. Both played some exquisite shots across all parts of the field, and it didn’t help that ace spinner R Ashwin was not brought into the attack for India A, conspicuous by his absence.

Agarwal was the first to bring up his fifty, carrying on his goof form from the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and it was only after the opening partnership crossed 100 that Ashwin was brought into the attack.

The move, however, had no effect as Agarwal laid into Ashwin and able supported by Gill at the other end, made his way towards a well-deserved ton. India C reached 204/0 in 35 overs, and looked set for a score in excess of 300. It was opposition captain Vihari who finally got the wicket of Agarwal, caught off his bowling by Merai for 120 off 111 balls.

But it wasn’t long before skipper Shubman Gill brought up his century after that. India C lost the wicket of Priyam Garg and then Gill shortly after for 143 off 142 balls, but were already in a position to accelerate for the remainder of the innings.

Suryakumar Yadav then decided to take matters into his own hands, and launched into the India C bowlers. He brought up his fifty in no time and carried his bat through to the end of the innings, finishing on a crucial 72 off 29 balls. India C finally finished on a massive 366/3 at the end of 50 overs.

In reply, India A got off to the worst possible start, Dhawal Kulkarni trapping Vishnu Vinod right in front of the stumps.

Abhishek Raman was the next to go, and when the team lost skipper Hanuma Vihari too for a duck off the bowling of Ishan Porel, India A found themselves in all kinds of trouble at 41/3 in the first ten overs.

Devdutt Padikkal and Bhargav Merai tried to steady proceedings, bringing up a half-century partnership in 73 balls, but Jalaj Saxena removed the pair in quick succession to all-but ensure that India C could not come back from this point.

Saxena then ran through the tail, including the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin and finished with figures of 7 for 41 in 9.5 overs. India A were all-out for 134 in just 29.5 overs.

India C will now take on India B in what is effectively a dead rubber, and the teams will then face each other once again in the final of the Deodhar Trophy on Monday.​

