Deodhar Trophy: Ravichandran Ashwin Named India A Skipper

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the India A and India B squads for D B Deodhar Trophy 2018 to be held in Dharamsala. The two teams will compete against Karnataka, the winners of the Vijay Hazare Trophy," the BCCI said in a statement.
Ashwin will lead an illustrious India A side which possess a good mix of experienced and young stars like Mohammed Shami, Prithvi Shaw and Shubhman Gill. Indian Premier League sensations Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Basil Thampi are also there.
Ashwin was recently named as the captain of the Kings XI Punjab for the eleventh edition of the IPL as well, which starts on April 7.
"I see it as a natural progression for having played cricket for so long at the top level. I have always felt I had it in me (to be captain). WV Raman identified me as a captain when I was 21 years old. I ended up winning a few titles for TN. But for a bowler to become a captain, which is not something natural in the country, this is something fascinating,” Ashwin was quoted as saying by 'Times of India'.
Ashwin also felt that he has confidence in his tactics, and that would help in becoming a successful skipper.
"Being a bowler captain, I will be able to understand the bowlers and field changes. There are so many numbers and stats that can be crunched in T20s. I believe in a certain amount of preparation before a match. I also believe my tactical and strategic sharpness which might stand me in good stead. I think I have got enough experience inside the dressing room to be able to fall back on to with those decisions," he added.
India A Squad: R Ashwin (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Unmukt Chand, Akshdeep Nath, Shubman Gill, Ricky Bhui, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Basil Thampi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Amandeep Khare, Rohit Rayudu
India B Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Manoj Tiwary, Siddhesh Lad, KS Bharat (WK), Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Rajat Patidar
Ashwindeodhar trophyindia aIndia A squadIndia B Squadmohammed shamiprithvi shawR AshwinRavichandran AshwinShubhman Gill
First Published: February 28, 2018, 5:24 PM IST