Scoreboard Error Leads Rahane to Celebrate 'Century' at 97, Raina Signals Him to Stop

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 28, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
In a comical turn of events during the Deodhar Trophy final between India C and India B at Ferozshah Kotla on Saturday, Ajinkya Rahane celebrated his ton while batting on 97.

Rahane nudged a Mayank Markande ball towards mid-on and took a single. The scoreboard at the ground reflected that India C skipper had reached his ton and celebrated for the same. Even the crowd present at the stadium applauded Rahane’s effort. It was then that teammate Suresh Raina signalled him from the dressing room that he was still three runs shy of his ton.


Rahane did eventually get to his ton and scored 144 that propelled India C's score to 352. Along with Rahane, fellow opener Ishan Kishan too scored a century. With this combined effort, India C beat India B by 29 runs to lift the coveted trophy.

First Published: October 28, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
