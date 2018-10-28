Scoreboard Error Leads Rahane to Celebrate 'Century' at 97, Raina Signals Him to Stop

Loading...
Rahane nudged a Mayank Markande ball towards mid-on and took a single. The scoreboard at the ground reflected that India C skipper had reached his ton and celebrated for the same. Even the crowd present at the stadium applauded Rahane’s effort. It was then that teammate Suresh Raina signalled him from the dressing room that he was still three runs shy of his ton.
What happened there? 😁 😆 @ajinkyarahane88 felt he got to a 100, @ImRaina was quick to rectify there were 3 more runs to go 😄 pic.twitter.com/qi5RaMF8t8
— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 27, 2018
Rahane did eventually get to his ton and scored 144 that propelled India C's score to 352. Along with Rahane, fellow opener Ishan Kishan too scored a century. With this combined effort, India C beat India B by 29 runs to lift the coveted trophy.
First Published: October 28, 2018, 1:10 PM IST