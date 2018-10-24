Deodhar Trophy: Vihari, Spinners Take India B into Deodhar Final With Second Straight Win

Loading...
Batting first, India B scored 231/9 in 50 overs, with Vihari yet again top-scoring with 76 off 94. India C were bowled out for 201 in 48.2 overs, with K Gowtham and Manoj Tiwary bagging three wickets each.
The target appeared modest but the pitch was slow and produced uneven bounce, making batting difficult. It was on display early when R Samarth received an awkwardly lifting delivery from Deepak Chahar which he gloved to slip for 5.
AJinkya Rahane and Shubman Gill steadied the ship for a while but runs were hard to come by. Rahane battled along and went to 32 off 61 when he punched Gowtham straight to cover. The experienced Suresh Raina walked in next and played an ugly slog, only to miss the ball and hand Gowtham his second wicket.
Gill remained busy and went into the 30s in decent time, but fell in a soft manner when he sliced a low full toss from Tiwary to point. The wicket brought in Vijay Shankar, who took the momentum towards India C. He scored fluently and added 48 with Suryakumar Yadav before he missed a straight ball from part-time leg-spinner Shreyas Iyer to be leg before wicket for 35 off 34.
India C still had some depth with Ishan Kishan and Washington Sundar, but the former struggled to get going. He scored only 5 off 20 before falling to Gowtham, caught behind trying to cut. Suryakumar fell to Tiwary soon, and from 158 for 7, India C couldn't recover.
Earlier, India B were powered by Vihari even as wickets fell at the other end. Left-arm spinner Pappu Roy, pacer Rajneesh Gurbani and Vijay Shankar struck regular blows but Vihari held the innings together, just as he had done on Tuesday against India A.
He hardly received support, as plenty of batsmen wasted their starts on a tough pitch. Apart from Vihari, only Mayank Agarwal (24) and Ankush Bains (25) went past 20 while Iyer and Tiwary fell to Pappu cheaply.
Brief scores: India B 231/9 in 50 overs (Hanuma Vihari 76, Ankush Bains 25; Rajneesh Gurbani 3/38, Pappu Roy 3/45) beat India C 201 in 48.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 39, Shubhman Gill 36, Vijay Shankar 35; K Gowtham 3/40, Manoj Tiwary 3/44) by 30 runs.
Deodhar Trophy 2018-19Hanuma VihariIndia BIndia CManoj TiwaryPappu RoyRajneesh GurbaniSuryakumar Yadav
First Published: October 24, 2018, 5:38 PM IST