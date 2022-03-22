Depleted New Zealand Eye Opportunity to Test Youngsters Against Netherlands

All eyes are going to be on the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that kickstarts this weekend in Mumbai. Hundreds of cricketers from around the world will ply their trade in the lucrative T20 league and while the international players would look at the bigger picture and will try and get some good game time in ahead of the T20 World Cup, the youngsters will be raring to go claim the spotlight.

The tight international schedules means many overseas players may not be available for the entirely of the league, and in turn many would miss international duties as well. Several former cricketers from England have also expressed their disagreement on current players giving importance to IPL over national assignments. They believe it impacts the balance of the side.

New Zealand too are facing a shortage of experienced players as 12 of them, including Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Tim Southee among others, are in India to play for their respective franchises. The Black Caps are scheduled to play a white-ball series, comprising one-off T20 and 3 ODIs, against the Netherlands. But instead of fretting about the unavailability of stars, they are excited to take the field with a bunch of youngsters.

Advertisement

While speaking with News18 Cricketnext in a media interaction, pacer Matt Henry said the strong Kiwi representation in the IPL is a great thing for New Zealand cricket. As far as the upcoming home series is concerned, the unit is excited because a lot of new faces are going to have an opportunity at a bigger stage.

“We have got 12 players playing in the IPL which is a great sign for New Zealand cricket. There are so many players who are playing in such a great tournament. I suppose that gives (an opportunity) to a lot of guys here in New Zealand who have been playing some really strong cricket, specifically in A programs as well. It’s giving them an opportunity at the next level as well,” Henry told News18 Cricketnext.

“I suppose it’s really exciting time for us. We still have guys who have a lot of experience to play against the Netherlands,” he added.

The series will serve as a maiden call-up to players like Michael Bracewell and wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Cleaver. The 31-year-old Barcewell topped the season’s Super Smash scoring charts, while Cleaver smashed 369 runs to finish second.

With regular faces missing out, the team management would face a major challenge to maintain a proper balance. When asked about the same, the 30-year-old said it’s indeed challenging but a mix of experienced and young players would make the upcoming series exciting.

“We still have a lot of players who have played international cricket; mixed with a lot of guys who have played a lot of domestic cricket and been playing really well for a long period now and have done well at their age-level as well,” Henry said.

“So, it’s excited to see these guys get opportunity at international level and makes the most of the experience they have here. It’s a really important series for us and something we are really looking forward to,” he added.

Advertisement

The Black Caps will host The Netherlands in the series consisting of one-off T20 followed by 3 ODIs, between 25th March to 04th April 2022. The series will stream live & exclusive on Amazon Prime Video beginning 25th March 2022. Viewers and fans will have access to a host of features like highlights, key moments during the match shortly after the conclusion of every match on Prime Video.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here