DER vs DUR Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DER vs DUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DER vs DUR Dream11 Best Picks / DER vs DUR Dream11 Captain / DER vs DUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

Cricketnext Staff |Trending Desk |September 2, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
Derbyshire take on Durham in the Natwest T20 Blast.

DER vs DUR Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Derbyshire will face bottom-placed Durham in the English T20 Blast 2020 game. The English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Derbyshire, who are sitting on the fifth slot with one point have failed to win a single game in the tournament so far. In the upcoming match, they will be eyeing to turn the table of fortune and earn two points.

Meanwhile, Durham have failed to prove their mettle in the league till now. They were on the losing end in their last three fixtures.

The English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham outing will commence at 11:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).

This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:

North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Derbyshire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings

Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids

South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.

DER vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

DER vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details

September 2 – 11:00 pm IST at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

DER vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Derbyshire vs Durham

 English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Captain: A Lees

English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Vice-captain: L Reece

English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: S Poynter

English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Batsmen: W Madson, B Godelman, A Lees, G Clark

English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team All-rounders: L Reece, M Critchley, P Coughlin

English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Bowlers:N Rimmington, MH Mckerinan, L Trevaskis

English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Derbyshire Playing XI:  MH Mckerinan, B Godelman, L Reece, W Madson, J Ploy, M Critchley, A Hughes, S Conners, E Barson, A Hughes, LM Reece

Durham Playing XI: A Lees, S Steel, G Clark, D Badingham, S Dickson, S Poynter, B Carse, M Potts, N Rimmington, L Trevaskis, P Coughlin

