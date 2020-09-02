DER vs DUR Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DER vs DUR Dream11 Team - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Derbyshire will face bottom-placed Durham in the English T20 Blast 2020 game. The English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Derbyshire, who are sitting on the fifth slot with one point have failed to win a single game in the tournament so far. In the upcoming match, they will be eyeing to turn the table of fortune and earn two points.
Meanwhile, Durham have failed to prove their mettle in the league till now. They were on the losing end in their last three fixtures.
The English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham outing will commence at 11:00 pm (Indian Standard Time).
This year the teams have been divided into three divisions namely North, Central and South. The division of teams is as follows:
North: Derbyshire Falcons, Durham, Derbyshire Lightning, Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Yorkshire Vikings
Central: Birmingham Bears, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Northants Steelbacks, Somerset, Worcestershire Rapids
South: Essex Eagles, Hampshire, Kent Spitfires, Middlesex, Surrey, Sussex Sharks.
DER vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DER vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020 Match Details
September 2 – 11:00 pm IST at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.
DER vs DUR English T20 Blast 2020 My Dream11 Team: Derbyshire vs Durham
English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Captain: A Lees
English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Vice-captain: L Reece
English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: S Poynter
English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Batsmen: W Madson, B Godelman, A Lees, G Clark
English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team All-rounders: L Reece, M Critchley, P Coughlin
English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Bowlers:N Rimmington, MH Mckerinan, L Trevaskis
English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham, DER vs DUR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Derbyshire Playing XI: MH Mckerinan, B Godelman, L Reece, W Madson, J Ploy, M Critchley, A Hughes, S Conners, E Barson, A Hughes, LM Reece
Durham Playing XI: A Lees, S Steel, G Clark, D Badingham, S Dickson, S Poynter, B Carse, M Potts, N Rimmington, L Trevaskis, P Coughlin
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
DER vs DUR Dream11 Team English T20 Blast 2020 Derbyshire vs Durham – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips
DER vs DUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DER vs DUR Dream11 Best Picks / DER vs DUR Dream11 Captain / DER vs DUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings