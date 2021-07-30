DER vs GLA Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021, July 30, 3:30 PM IST

DER vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 between Derbyshire and Glamorgan: The upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the Royal London One-Day Cup will witness a thrilling encounter between Derbyshire and Glamorgan. The match will be played on July 30, Friday at the County Ground in Derby at 03:30 PM IST.

Derbyshire and Glamorgan have delivered completely opposite performances in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. Derbyshire have failed to get into the rhythm. They are thus languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table. Derbyshire have also all their three league games and are yet to open their account. They were outplayed by Warwickshire in their previous match by eight wickets.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, are a team to beat in the One Day competition. The county successfully got off to a flying start in the tournament by winning two out of three league games. They are currently second in the Group B points table. Glamorgan will start the game on Friday as favorites.

Ahead of the match between Derbyshire and Glamorgan; here is everything you need to know:

DER vs GLA Telecast

The Derbyshire vs Glamorgan match will not be broadcast in India.

DER vs GLA Live Streaming

The match between DER vs GLA is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DER vs GLA Match Details

The upcoming match of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 will be played between Derbyshire and Glamorgan on July 30, Friday at 03:30 PM IST at the County Ground in Derby.

DER vs GLA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Brooke Guest

Vice-captain - Kiran Carlson

Suggested Playing XI for DER vs GLA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Brooke Guest, Tom Cullen

Batsmen: Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Harry Came

All-rounders: Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Joe Cooke

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Michael Hogan, Ben Aitchison

DER vs GLA Probable XIs

Derbyshire: Alex Hughes (c), Harry Came, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Matie Mckiernan, Ravi Rampaul, Connor Marshall, Ben Aitchison, Tom Wood, Brooke Guest (wk), Fynn Hudson-Prentice

Glamorgan: Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (c), Tom Cullen (wk), Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin, Billy Root, Sam Pearce

