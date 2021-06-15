DER vs LAN Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s English T20 Blast 2021, June 15, 11:30 pm IST

DER vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Derbyshire and Lancashire: From the North Group, Derbyshire will square off against Lancashire in the fourth match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The DER vs LAN match will be played at the County Ground in Derby on June 15, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST.

Derbyshire have failed to make a mark in the T20 Blast thus far. They are sitting at the sixth position on the points table of North Group with just one victory from three league matches. Though the opening batter Luis Reece is in great form with the willow, other batsmen also need to take responsibility for contributing positively to the scoreboard.

Lancashire, on the other hand, find themselves at the fourth position of North Group points table with two victories and one loss. They will be entering the contest against Derbyshire on the back of a 16-run victory over Leicestershire.

Ahead of the match between Derbyshire and Lancashire; here is everything you need to know:

DER vs LAN Telecast

The Derbyshire vs Lancashire match will not be broadcast in India.

DER vs LAN Live Streaming

The match between DER vs LAN is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

DER vs LAN Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Derbyshire and Lancashire at the County Ground in Derby on June 15, Tuesday at 11:30 pm IST.

DER vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jos Buttler

Vice-Captain - Luis Recce

Suggested Playing XI for DER vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Brooke Guest

Batsmen: Liam Livingstone, Leus du Plooy, Finn Allen, Harry Came

All-rounders: Fynn Hudson Prentice, Luis Recce

Bowlers: Logan van Beek, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey

DER vs LAN Probable XIs:

Derbyshire: Luis Reece, Harry Came, Billy Godleman(C), Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Brooke Guest(WK), Mattie McKiernan, Logan van Beek, Michael Cohen, George Scrimshaw

Lancashire: Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Alex Davies, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas(C), Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Matt Parkinson, Tom Bailey

