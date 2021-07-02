DER vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's English T20 Blast 2021 Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match, July 2 11:30 PM IST

DER vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Derbyshire and Worcestershire English T20 Blast 2021:

Derbyshire will lock horns with Worcestershire in a North Group encounter of the English T20 Blast 2021 on Friday. The match will be played at the County Ground in Derby and is scheduled to commence at 11:30 PM IST.

The Derbyshire outfit has had a poor run in the ongoing T20 Blast tournament. They have won just three of 10 matches played so far and currently sit at the eighth place in the points table. However, they head into this clash on the back of tied result against Nottinghamshire last Friday.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire outfit have fared slightly better than their current opponents. They have won four from the same number of matches. They come into this clash after suffering a 34-run defeat at the hands of Lancashire on Thursday.

Ahead of the match between Derbyshire and Worcestershire; here is everything you need to know:

DER vs WOR Telecast

Not televised in India.

DER vs WOR Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. DER vs WOR Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the County Ground, in Derby. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 pm (IST).

DER vs WOR captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Luis Reece

Vice-captain: Riki Wessels

DER vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ben Cox

Batsmen: Riki Wessels, Harry Came

All-rounders: Jake Libby, Luis Reece, Brett DOliveira, Leus du Plooy

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshius, George Scrimshaw, Ish Sodhi, Logan van Beek

DER vs WOR Probable XIs:

Derbyshire: Luis Reece, Harry Came, Tom Wood, Leus du Plooy, Matt Critchley (C), Brooke Guest, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Mattie McKiernan, Logan van Beek, Conor McKerr, George Scrimshaw

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveria, Jake Libby, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Cox (C), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshius, Ish Sodhi, Dillion Pennington, Charlie Morris

