Derbyshire Leggie Bowls Most Expensive Over in History of T20 Cricket-84 Runs

Somerset made a mockery of Derbyshire in the fourth quarterfinal match of the English T20 Blast at Cooper Ground, Taunton as they beat them by a huge margin of 191 runs. This game also saw one unprecedented event: A bowler bowling the most expensive over—in the history of T20 cricket. Yes, you heard that right & that honor went to Derbyshire’s leg-spinner Mattie McKiernan who gave away 82 runs! Yes, that too in a four-over spell.

34 runs came off one single over as the leggie lost his line quite a few times bowling to South African batter Rilee Rossouw who smashed him at will. You can see the whole over below.

WOW 😳 Rilee Rossouw scoring 3️⃣4️⃣ runs from an over 💪#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/3TY0uGnj58 — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) July 9, 2022

Somerset had won the toss and opted to bat first after which they took Derbyshire bowlers onto a leather hunt where they smashed them for a humongous 265/5—a mammoth total in 20 overs. Openers Tom Banton and Will Smeed gave them a superb start with the former slamming 73 runs.

But the best came from Roussow who smashed 93 off 36 balls, 34 runs coming in one over from McKiernan. Also, this is not the first time McKiernan gave away so much runs, five years ago he had given away 77 runs in his four over spell in a T20 Blast game.

Coming back to second innings, Derbyshire batters meekly surrendered to just 74 run all out within 11.2 overs. Batter Wayne Madsen top-scored for his side after making 14 runs off 17 balls.

For Somerset, veteran pacer Peter Siddle and Ben Green scalped three wickets each. Lewis Gregory and Craig Overton were also in the wickets column as their side registered a huge victory by 191 runs. Batter Rossouw was adjudged player of the match for his excellent knock of 93 runs in just 36 balls.

