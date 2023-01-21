Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International League 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live Streaming of South Africa T20 League 2023 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Dream 11 Super Smash League 2023 Match between the Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants

Desert Vipers will take on the Gulf Giants in match 12 of the International League T20 2023. The game is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday at 3:30 pm. Both sides are in fine form at the moment, recording the perfect start to the season.

The Giants managed a humongous 101-run victory in their last outing against Dubai Capital. James Vince again led the batting department with his phenomenal display of 76 runs in 48 balls. Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with a blistering 37-run cameo in the latter stages of their innings.

The Vipers also recorded a stellar 111-run victory against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in their last game. Alex Hales took the pitch by storm with a mind-boggling century. He was ably assisted by Colin Munro who produced 56 runs from 41 balls. Hales won the Player of the match award.

With the Desert Vipers seated top of the ILT20 table and Gulf Giants just one spot beneath them, this fixture has all the ingredients for an enticing affair.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Desert Vipers and Gulf Giants.

When will the International League T20 match Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the International League T20 match Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) be played?

The Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) fixture will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

What time will the International League T20 match Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) begin?

The match will begin at 03:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the International League T20 match Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) match?

The Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the International League T20 match Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) match?

The International League T20 match Desert Vipers (DV) vs Gulf Giants (GG) match is available to be streamed live on Zee5 in India.

DV vs GG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: James Vince

Suggested Playing XI for DV vs GG Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Ollie Pope

Batters: Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, James Vince, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga,

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Possible Starting XI:

Desert vipers probable playing XI: Dinesh Chandimal, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sheldon Cottrell, Gus Atkinson

Gulf Giants probable playing XI: James Vince, Ollie Pope, Ashwant Valthapa, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, C, David Wiese, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Richard Gleeson, Sanchit Sharma

