‘Deserve More Chances Consistently’: Rahane Hopeful of World Cup Call Up

"It is important that the effort that I am putting in is acknowledged. As a player, I feel everyone needs consistent chances to do well for the team," Rahane said. "I am aggressive as a batsman but by nature I am an introvert. I don't like to talk too much, I prefer to let my bat speak but sometimes it's important to speak the truth. I have believed the team always comes first and I have always respected the team management and the selectors' decision and I will continue to do that.”
Rahane, a part of the Mumbai squad in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has moved around the batting order a bit with the India team in ODIs. He opened the innings in West Indies and at home against Australia, while being pushed down to the middle order in South Africa. However, Rahane says he was unperturbed by those decisions as they were made in the best interests of the team.
“If I feel let down my mindset will turn negative, so I don't really think that way,” he said. “I leave that decision to the selectors because they are the best judges.
“But at the same time, I also believe that my performances were really good. If you see the last three-four series, my average was around 45 to 50. After that I was dropped. I went back to domestic cricket and I feel I have done reasonably well.
“Even when I played for Mumbai I started off an as opener, but when the team wanted me to bat at No. 3, I agreed and accepted the challenge. So I don't think I will ever ask for anything except the team's cause.”
“But if as a player I have always been committed to the team's cause, then I deserve chances more consistently. That's the least I am asking for.
"Every individual needs confidence and positive vibes like 'Yes, you are there and you are doing it for the team'. I think everyone knows that if someone is backing you, the player gets the confidence to play fearless and positive cricket. Having said that, though, I don't think my game in Tests is getting affected.
“Things can change anytime. And like every player even I harbour dreams of playing in the World Cup. So yeah, I am hopeful."
