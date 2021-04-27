IPL 2021: Deserves a Pat On His Back and a 'Night Off': Wasim Jaffer to Pat Cummins' Donation to the PM-Cares Fund to Fight Against Covid

Australian pacer and Kolkata Knight Riders star Pat Cummins has made a donation of $50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund in India’s fight against COVID-19. The country has been recording over 3 lakh coronavirus cases for five straight days now.

Former Indian batsman and Punjab Kings batting coach Wasim Jaffer lavished high praise of Cummins for his donation and asked KKR to give a “night off” to the Aussie and a pat on his back.

In reply to Cummins’ tweet, Jaffer wrote, “Give him a PAT on the back and the night off too @KKRiders.”

The Australian pacer after making his contribution has also urged and requested all his fellow players to come forward and make even a smallest contribution as the country fights this pandemic.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria also eulogized Cummins.

“India is a country I’ve come to love dearly over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I’ve ever met. To know so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly,” Cummins said in a statement on Twitter.

“There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I’m advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,” said Cummins.

“As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the “PM Cares Fund,” specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,” he informed.

The KKR star is optimistic enough that his contribution might surely bring about a difference in someone’s life amid this adverse situation.

“At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I’ve certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people’s lives,” said Cummins.

“I know my donation isn’t much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference to someone,” he added.

