Despite Amassing 500 Runs in Four Seasons, Why Did KL Rahul Leave Punjab Kings?

Despite amassing more than 500 runs in all four seasons for Punjab Kings, KL Rahul chose not to play for them again. This became clear when the respective franchisees released their retention lists ahead of mega auctions. Fans were shocked when they figured out that it was not Punjab Kings who have let Rahul go, it was the other way around. He was not alone, likes of Rashid Khan and David Warner have also wanted to go into the auction, leaving behind Sunrisers Hyderabad. But Rahul’s case was an exception as he had joined the team in 2018, and despite amassing 500 runs in all four seasons, he chose not to stay.

“I have been with them for four years and I’ve had a great run with them. Just wanted to see what’s in store for me and if there’s a new journey for me. It was a tough call obviously. I have been attached to Punjab for a long time. I wanted to see if I can do something else,” he told Red Bull Cricket.

Even Anil Kumble had said that they had made Rahul skipper for retaining him for many years to come, but then the Kannadiga revealed his plans. “Obviously we wanted to retain him, that is one of the reasons we chose him as captain two years back. But he decided to go into the auction. We respect that, we honour his decision. It’s the player’s prerogative."

KL Rahul Reveals ‘Huge Surprise’ From Captain Virat Kohli In Johannesburg

It was just another day in KL Rahul’s life. He was about to don the white jersey in the second Test match against South Africa. He had already hit a superb hundred in the first Test where India went onto win. And now when it looked set that he will take the field under Kohli with an eye on a 2-0 lead, the skipper himself came up to him and broke a piece of news that would change his demeanor. The captain said that his back was not okay, in that case, the vice-captain will have to lead.

“Like everyone else, it came to me as a huge surprise to me. I was the vice-captain. As a vice-captain you slowly prepare yourself to become the captain in due time. But then I didn’t expect it to come to me so quickly and in such circumstances: the morning of the game, Virat (Kohli) came to me in the bus and said, ‘My back is not feeling great, you might have to captain the team,” said Rahul in a chat on the Red Bull Cricket Room hosted by Clubhouse.

