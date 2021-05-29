CRICKETNEXT

Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Despite His Achievements, Rishabh Pant Still Approaches me For Feedback on His Game'

Rishabh Pant may have become one of the premier wicketkeeper-batter in the world today but he still consults his childhood coach on how to improve his game.

Rishabh Pant might be coached by the likes of Ravi Shastri (Indian cricket team head coach) and Ricky Ponting (Delhi Capitals head coach) but the India cricketer still goes back to his childhood coach Tarak Sinha for feedback on his game.

Since the Australian tour of 2020-21, Pant has been a batting on a different level, especially in Test cricket, churning out several game-changing performances. Be it Sydney, Adeldaide or Motera; the wicketkeeper-batter has tamed the conditions and batted the way he does without compromising on his aggressive approach.

More recently, he was handed over the captaincy of his IPL franchise DC for the entire season in the absence of injured Shreyas Iyer. He gave a good account of himself leading the team to the top of the points tally before the season was suspended midway.

His career might be on an upward trajectory but Pant still remains firmly grounded, Sinha told CricketNext.

“He needs to be humble. And, he is, as of now, that I can assure you. He has achieved so much in the last couple of months and yet he approached me for the feedback on his game via video call recently,” Sinha said of Pant.

He continued, “I told him a couple of things which he needed to work on because no one is perfect and we all need to work on our game regardless of the fact that how good one may be. I didn’t want to tell him negative things during the IPL but he told me I always have that right and freedom to do so. What else you want from your student?”

While Pant has direct access to some of the legends of the game but Sinha is his go-to person when he wants to make technical changes in his batting.

“He still consults me as in the past,” Sinha said. “If you ask him today, he would tell you that whatever changes he needs to make in his batting, he does only after consulting me. It’s a big thing because he is now an established player. Yes, we do miss the physical meetings because of the lockdown and bio-bubble situations but he still tries his best to reach out to me whatever possible.”

