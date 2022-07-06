Despite Losing to England, Here's How Team India Can Still Qualify for World Test Championship 2021-23 Finals

Team India went off to a superb start to their campaign in the second cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. After losing the inaugural edition’s final to New Zealand, the team led by Virat Kohli came back stronger and stumped Joe Root’s England last year. India took an unassailable 2-1 lead before the final Test was rescheduled due to a Covid outbreak in the visitor’s camp.

Things were going hunky-dory until they suffered two straight defeats in South Africa in January earlier this year. Six months later, they squared off against a rejuvenated England side in Birmingham and despite dominating the game on the first three days, India lost the fixture by 7 wickets.

Three consecutive overseas losses have already toughened India’s road to the WTC-II finals. Adding to their woes, they were slapped with a fine worth 40 percent of their match fees and penalised two points for maintaining a slow over-rate. As a result, Team India has slipped below arch-rivals Pakistan on the WTC points table.

Before the finals next year, India are scheduled to play 6 Test matches – 2 in Bangladesh and 4 against Australia at home. They might have fallen to the fourth spot but still, have a chance to rise and shine.

How India can still qualify for the WTC finals?

Team India need to win all their remaining six games. If they do it without any over-rate issues, they will gain 72 points, taking their points percentage to 68.05.

If India finish with 68.05% on the WTC points table, the likes of Australia, South Africa and Pakistan have to have lesser points percentage than the aforementioned figure.

Scenario for Australia:

Australia have 10 games line-up ahead; one against Sri Lanka, three against South Africa, two against West Indies, and four against India.

Even if they lose 0-4 to India, they can finish on top by winning the rest six. For India to finish first, Australia have to lose at least four matches and settle for a draw in one of their remaining six matches.

Scenario for South Africa:

South Africa will be playing three games against England, two vs West Indies and three against Australia. To have 68 points percentage, they have to collect 62 points from their remaining games. If they win five out of their eight fixtures and lose the remaining three, they will finish below India.

Scenario for Pakistan:

Pakistan are scheduled to play three games against England, two against New Zealand and two against Sri Lanka. They can finish on top of the table with more than 68% if they win all six. However, if they win five and settle for a draw in their remaining two fixtures, they will have less than 68% points.

