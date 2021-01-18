CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Despite Test Win In Sri Lanka, England Struggling With Bubble Life

Despite Test Win In Sri Lanka, England Struggling With Bubble Life

England secured a sevenwicket win over Sri Lanka in the first test on Monday but there will be only muted celebrations at the tourists' hotel as life in a biosecure bubble continues to take a heavy toll, said Jonny Bairstow.

  • Reuters
  • Updated: January 18, 2021, 1:45 PM IST
Despite Test Win In Sri Lanka, England Struggling With Bubble Life

GALLE, Sri Lanka: England secured a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first test on Monday but there will be only muted celebrations at the tourists’ hotel as life in a bio-secure bubble continues to take a heavy toll, said Jonny Bairstow.

Bairstow hit the winning runs at the Galle International Stadium as England claimed the first of the two-match series, but players have little option but to celebrate back at their accommodation near the ground, where they are hunkered down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is something that does take its toll because you’re going from a hotel to a cricket ground and back to the hotel,” he said.

The players had to quarantine in their hotel rooms after arriving in Sri Lanka and return negative COVID-19 tests before being allowed to start their pre-test preparations.

“Unfortunately, the guys are not able to see their families, their kids, wives, girlfriends over long periods of time, which is tricky as well,” said Bairstow.

“I was happy that the Christmas break came round because I think I’d had about six nights at home from the beginning of August until Christmas. I’m not going to lie about it, it’s tough.”

Trying to create a family atmosphere among the players and staff was key, he said, adding that they had spent a lot of time playing video games.

“That’s huge, it’s massive, I think the lads have become addicted to Call of Duty,” he said.

“But it is at times like this when you have something to celebrate that you miss those who support you the most.”

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches