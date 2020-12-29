Dev Got His Nails Twisted, Skin Peeled Off During Shoots Of Football Legend's Biopic

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69
AUS
IND326/10(72.3) RR 2.69
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended396/10(96.0) RR 4.13
SL
SA621/10(96.0) RR 4.13
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 45 runs
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Dev Got His Nails Twisted, Skin Peeled Off During Shoots Of Football Legend's Biopic
Bengali superstar Dev has got his nails twisted and skin under his feet peeled off by the rigours of the shooting of 'Golondaaj', based on life events of the Father of Indian Football, Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, director Dhrubo Banerjee has said. After being held up for several months due to the pandemic situation, the shooting of 'Golondaaj' resumed this month.
- PTI
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
Kolkata: Bengali superstar Dev has got his nails twisted and skin under his feet peeled off by the rigours of the shooting of ‘Golondaaj’, based on life events of the Father of Indian Football, Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, director Dhrubo Banerjee has said. After being held up for several months due to the pandemic situation, the shooting of ‘Golondaaj’ resumed this month.
During the shoots, Dev, who is essaying the role of Sarbadhikari, has to play football barefoot, as was the practice in the 19th century, particularly by Indian players. “Dev got his nails twisted, the skin under feet peeled off by the rigours of shooting. He also ignored his doctor’s advice of restriction of movements due to a sprained neck,” Banerjee said.
When an actor goes through such extreme physical hardships during shooting, it shows on screen, he said. Sarbadhikari shaped Indian football for two decades since 1877 and a 19th-century ambience was recreated for the film.
Footballs having crude handmade stitches, which was in vogue during that time have been used for shooting while footwear and jerseys used by the playing sides also bear the stamp of that era, the director said. The film will capture moments of a high-voltage match in which Sarbadhikari-led Sovabazar Club defeated East Surrey Regiment of Britain 2-1 in 1892 to lift the Trades Cup as the first all-Indian team.
A replica of the Trades Cup and tents of that time were also recreated to bring alive the time of Sarbadhikari, considered the first Indian to kick a football. “Sometime in the mid-nineteenth century, a bunch of British soldiers was kicking a ball around at the Calcutta FC ground, where a very young boy had stopped to watch them. The unruly ball had rolled towards that boy, who was then asked to kick it back.
“That boy, Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari, answered with his feet to become the first Indian to kick a football,” the website of Indian Football Association (IFA) said. Dev said that he would not have known that Sarbadhikari introduced football to Indians had he not done the film.
“I came to know so many things about Sarbadhikari. I came to know that he loved to play cricket too. It is very important to bring that part of our history to the present generation,” he said. Sarbadhikaris grandson Mayukh Ranjan Sarbadhikari visited the sets of the film a few days back and expressed satisfaction over the way the director etched out details to bring the period look.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
