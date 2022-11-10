'Devastated, Gutted, Hurt': Hardik Pandya After India's T20 World Cup Exit

India allrounder Hardik Pandya has tweeted that he’s devastated after the team’s exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 after they were defeated by England in the semifinal clash at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Pandya and Virat Kohli were the only two performers for India as the pair struck a half-century apiece to help them to a respectable total of 168/6 but England made overhauled it in just 16 overs for a 10-wicket win.

Pandya scored a blistering 33-ball 63 not out.

“Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built – we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end,” Pandya tweeted after the match.

He also thanked fans for their support throughout the team’s campaign in Australia. “To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting,” he added.

Indian players will hardly have time to mull over the failed campaign as a majority of them will now head to New Zealand where they will play three T20Is, and as many ODIs, starting November 18.

India head coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for Pandya during a post-match media interaction.

“I think Hardik out there was absolutely brilliant, and in the end it looked like we were a lot shorter than even 15, 20 (runs). But I think we should have been able to get to 180, 185 on that wicket. Maybe things might have been different with an early wicket after that,” Dravid said.

Dravid said the team will reflect on the performance. “I’m sure that when you lose in a semifinal, it’s disappointing, but there are things we can look back on and reflect on and see that we’ve improved in and we can take forward and move forward as we build for the next World Cup,” he said.

In the final to be played on Sunday, England will take on Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

