Devdutt Padikkal Gazes at a View, a Fan Says ‘Palat’ | See Post

Devdutt Padikkal is expected to make his India debut during the upcoming limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. Padikkal is part of an India squad that reached Colombo earlier this week and is currently undergoing quarantine before being allowed to start on-field training for the six white-ball matches that include three ODIs and as many T20Is.

Padikkal’s has left quite an impression with his performance for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL and perhaps, it fastracked his India call-up as well.

His Instagram fan following also witnessed massive growth and has crossed the one-million mark. Time and again, Padikkal keeps sharing pictures on his Instagram handle which receive much love from fans.

Recently, he shared a photo of himself gazing at the view outside his team hotel window. The youngster is featured sitting on a chair with his bat. The photo, which is clicked from the right side, does not showcase his face.

Padikkal has been receiving wishes from his fans.

While many showered love on their ‘handsome boy,’ one of the Instagram users went on to recreate the ‘Palat’ scene of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Commenting on the view Padikkal is gazing at, another user wrote that for her,the cricketer himself is ‘the view’.

A few days back, the RCB batsman shared a photo that featured him smiling. In the caption, he wrote, “Pass on the smile."His cute smile had won millions of hearts and his female fans were just in awe. They flooded the comment section with praises. One of the users wrote that “the comment section is going to crash."

The Sri Lanka tour gets underway with the ODIs from July 13 with all the matches to be played at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

