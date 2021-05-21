Devdutt Padikkal In Awe of Sunset in Latest Insta Photo

Devdutt Padikkal, who is a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, has shared a stunning selfie of himself. In the photo, he is seen posing against a backdrop of a mind-blowing sunset. In the snap, he is leaning his head against a glass window as he enjoys the sea view and the clear sky. The cricketer has opted to go shirtless for the image and has completed his post with an insightful quote by Tupac Shakur.

The stunning picture has been loved by his insta fam and has garnered over four lakh likes. The batsman enjoys a following of more than a million users on Instagram. He is regularly seen sharing photos of himself to let his fans know what he is upto. Recently, Devdutt had been sharing a bunch of photos from the Indian Premiere League.

He was a part of the six matches that the Virat Kohli led team played in the Indian Premiere League 2021 before it got suspended. During the course of these six matchesm he managed to score 195 runs. His total run score in IPL till date is 668 runs.

The batsman had also shared a picture on April 23 of himself from an IPL match in 2021 in which he had slammed a century. In the picture, he can be seen holding his helmet in one hand and the bat in the other. This match took place on April 22 and Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets. As expected, Devdutt was given the Player of the Match award. The outing was played at the Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Devdutt who was born in Kerala’s Edapal has also represented Karnataka in domestic cricket. He had left critics impressed with his performance at the Karnataka Premier League. He has also represented India in India Under-19.

