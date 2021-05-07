Devdutt Padikkal & Rahul Chahar Likely To Be Included In India's 30-Strong Squad For WTC & England

India will soon embark on a four-month long tour to the United Kingdom to play the final of the World Test Championship with New Zealand in Southampton before clashing with hosts England in a five-Test series from July to mid September. With the Covid-19 pandemic creating havoc across the world and tight biosecurity bubbles and protocols in place with several restrictions on travel, the selectors are expected to announce a 30-member squad covering all bases on the 7th of May Friday.

We analyse the possible squad of 30 and look at some of the stars who will be making a comeback while also some others who have been on the fringe and are likely to finally make the cut.

Can Only Imagine How Much Red Wine Ravi Shastri Must Have Had: Michael Vaughan on India’s Series Win in Australia

Prithvi Shaw Likely To Make A Comeback

While Rohit Sharma was in exemplary form in the home series against England, questions would be raised about who would be his first choice partner to open the innings for India in England. Shubman Gill, after a splendid debut series in Australia, failed to deliver in the home series against England earlier this year. He could muster a total of just 119 runs in 7 innings with a solitary fifty.

Prithvi Shaw is likely to make a comeback into the squad of 30 and will be a strong candidate to open for India with Rohit Sharma. The flamboyant right-hander was dropped after registering a duck and 4 in the Day Night Test in Adelaide but since then has seen a dramatic change in his fortunes with the bat. He was the highest run-getter in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy amassing a record 827 runs in 8 matches at a stunning strike rate of 138.29 with 4 hundreds. Shaw was also in devastating form for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 scoring 308 runs in 8 innings again at a blistering scoring rate of 166.48.

Devdutt Padikkal, the impressive left-hander is also almost a certainty to be included as a reserve opener. Padikkal was the second-highest scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with 737 runs in 7 matches including 4 hundreds and produced a sublime century for the Challengers in IPL 2021 as well. Interestingly, Padikkal does not have a great first-class record with an average of 34.88 but it is his stellar showing in List A and T20 cricket which has caught the eye of the selectors. He outscored both ABD and Virat Kohli to top-score for RCB in IPL 2020 in the UAE last year.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Estimates Rs 2,500 Crore Loss if IPL 2021 is Not Completed

Mayank Agarwal will also be in the mix at the top of the order. He has a batting average of 45.73 in 14 Tests and has already recorded three hundreds and 4 fifties for the country. He was moved to the middle order for the Gabba Test after failing as opener in the first couple of matches but subsequently did not get a game in the home series against England.

Abhimanyu Easwaran who has been knocking on India’s door for a while and been a regular with the India-A sides might also be included in the squad. Easwaran has a first-class average of 43.57 and was the highest run-getter for Bengal in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy aggregating 861 runs in six matches.

Priyank Panchal, like Easwaran, was a standby player for the home series against England in 2021. He was the highest scorer for Gujarat in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy amassing 898 runs in 9 matches.

Hanuma Vihari Will Boost The Middle Order

Hanuma Vihari played out 161 deliveries and batted for nearly 8 hours defying the Australian bowlers pulling off a spectacular draw for India in partnership with R Ashwin at the SCG in January. He missed out on the series against England due to a hamstring injury but will almost be a certainty in the XI in the swinging and seaming conditions in England.

Hardik Pandya Set To Be Retained Despite Indifferent Form

Hardik Pandya was in terrible form in the IPL and failed in 5 of the 6 matches with the bat. The destructive all-rounder did not get a chance to play in the home series against England and last represented India in whites in England in Southampton in 2018. He has not bowled much since his back surgery but assuming he chips in with the ball in favorable conditions in England and given his X-Factor with the bat, Hardik will definitely be a part of the 30-man squad.

Jadeja To Be Back After Injury, Axar Also A Part of The Mix

Ravindra Jadeja is expected to make a comeback in India’s Test squad after missing out the England series due to a fractured thumb. He was in good form with the bat and ball in the IPL and recorded a splendid unbeaten 86 at The Oval the last time India toured England in 2018. His batting has improved significantly in the last couple of years in which he has also registered his maiden Test hundred – against the West Indies in Rajkot.

Axar Patel took over the mantle and stepped into Jadeja’s shoes brilliantly for the home series against England. His accurate and restrictive bowling and capability as a lower-order batsmen will stand him in good stead in England.

‘Don’t Think It’s Right’ – Pat Cummins Explains Why T20 World Cup Should Not be Played in India

Rahul Chahar Set To Be The Lone Leg Spinner In the Squad

21-year old leg break bowler, Rahul Chahar was the best spinner in IPL 2021 producing two match-winning performances for the Mumbai Indians. He is a certainty in the squad and will provide an attacking option for India against England who are not known to be great players of quality wrist spin bowling. Chahar has a stellar record in first-class cricket with 69 wickets in 17 matches at a strike rate of 47.5.

KRISHNA AND AVESH KHAN WILL BE THE ADDITIONAL FASTER MEN

Avesh Khan had a impressive outing in the IPL and returned as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets. He was also very accurate and bowled a tight line and length and his brisk pace will make him a very handy bowler in English conditions. With India slated to play a number of intra-squad matches as practice before the Test series, Khan will be one of the net bowlers in the 30-man squad.

Prasidh Krishna will also be a key member of the bowing unit. Krishna had impressed captain Kohli with his ability to extract extra pace and bounce and could cause a problem or two in helpful conditions in England. He has already picked 34 wickets in 9 first-class matches.

MOHAMMED SHAMI WILL ADD FIRE TO THE PACE ATTACK

Apart from the regulars, Mohammed Shami will make a comeback into the Indian Test squad after missing the better part of the Australian tour and the entire home series against England due to an injury in his forearm he suffered during the Adelaide Test. Shami is one of the most lethal of the Indian pacers and has taken 180 wickets in 50 Tests at a strike rate of just under 50.

It will also be interesting to see whether India pick veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar who last played a Test in South Africa in 2018. Kumar was in wretched form with the ball in IPL 2021 but can be a handful in the swinging and seaming conditions in England. He has picked 19 wickets in 5 Tests in the country at an average of 26.63.

​Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur who impressed Down Under will also make the squad of 30 in all likelihood.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here