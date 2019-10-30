Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Devika Vaidya & Tanuja Kanwar Lead India Women's Emerging Asia Cup Title

India Women Emerging side got the better of their Sri Lankan counterparts as Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets each in the final on Tuesday and helped the team clinch Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019.

Cricketnext Staff |October 30, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
In a low scoring encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India won the toss and opted to bat first. It was a struggle for the batsmen right from the start of the match as India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. But 47 from Tanushree Sarkar and 34 from Simran Bahadur helped India post 175.

For the hosts, Kaveesha Dilhari picked up three wickets for 27 runs in 10 overs.

Come the second innings, Indian bowlers put up an excellent show to restrict the opposition to only 135, and win the match for the team by 14 runs (DLS Method).

Both Vaidya and Kanwar were on top of their game and never game Sri Lanka a chance to come back in the match. Lanka skipper Harshitha Samarawickrama top-scored with a 64-ball 39, with Lihini Apasara (22) and Madhushika Lakmali (25) chipping in with handy contributions, but that wasn't enough in the end.

