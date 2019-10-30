Devika Vaidya & Tanuja Kanwar Lead India Women's Emerging Asia Cup Title
India Women Emerging side got the better of their Sri Lankan counterparts as Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets each in the final on Tuesday and helped the team clinch Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2019.
