Devon Conway Appears at 77th Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings After Double Century on Debut

New Zealand opener Devon Conway has moved to his career best ranking that is 77th, after his double century knock against England in the first Test at Lord’s. He has also accumulated 447 rating points. This is the highest rating point obtained by a Test debutante by a Kiwi and third best overall. England’s RE Foster has a couple of points more, while West Indies Kyle Myers is just a point ahead of him. Thanks to this innings, New Zealand managed to hold hosts England to a draw in the first Test at Lord’s.

The other big gainer was his colleague Tim Southee who rattled England with a six-for in the first innings against England. His performance has pushed him to third position in the ICC Test rankings.

Meanwhile India captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have held on to the fifth and sixth spot in the Test rankings. In-fact, Sharma and youngster Rishabh Pant now have the position jointly. In other news, Kane Williamson has pulled out of the second Test against England.

However, the Blackcaps are confident he will be fit to lead the team in the inaugural World Test Championship final against India starting on June 18.

Williamson, who captained New Zealand in last week’s drawn first Test against England at Lord’s, has been managing the injury since first missing matches in March. The world’s top-ranked Test batsman withdrew from the second Test on Wednesday, a day before the match is due to start at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground.

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said in a statement on Wednesday. “He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery.”

