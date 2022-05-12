Devon Conway Couldn't Take DRS Due to Power Cut at Wankhede Stadium, CSK React on Twitter - WATCH

The encounter between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday witnessed a bizarre incident that raised quite a few fingers on the standard of the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSK batter Devon Conway was denied DRS after getting trapped in front by Daniel Sams in the first over. Several social media posts and cricket websites reported that the inconvenience was caused due to a power cut at the venue. However, no official statement has been released by the league so far.

The incident took place right off the second ball of the CSK innings. Daniel Sams bowled a length delivery that shaped in to beat Conway’s flick. The latter was struck on the pads around the leg and umpire Chirra Ravikanthreddy gave it out straightaway. (CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score)

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Conway had a chat with his partner Ruturaj Gaikwad and then spoke to the umpires but nothing worked in his favour. Since the DRS wasn’t available then, he had to walk back for a golden duck. It seemed like the ball was going to miss the leg stump but nothing could have been done at that point.

Check out the dismissal of Devon Conway:

The incident didn’t go well among the fans on social media. People took to Twitter and condemned the arrangement. Even the Chennai-based franchise took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “What’s happening?”

Here are the reactions:

What’s happening? ☹️— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 12, 2022

No DRS available due to power cut in stadium. Devon Conway and Uthappa departs for LBW decision.Well Played #MumbaiUmpires. #CSKvMI | #IPL2022 — CSK Fans Army™ (@CSKFansArmy) May 12, 2022

Unlucky for Devon Conway, the ball was missing leg stump. He couldn’t take the DRS due to powercut in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/ccepvIVzYC— Subash (@SubbuSubash_17) May 12, 2022

Such a big league with so much money going into it and yet no DRS because of powercut?? Devon Conway was completely robbed there. That was another umpiring howler by the way! Made it look like such a straightforward decision when it was going so far down leg.#CSKvMI— Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) May 12, 2022

That was NOT OUT! Devon Conway gone!— Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) May 12, 2022

Devon Conway can’t take his review due to some power current. This happening first time in cricket history.However experts are saying that #IPL was world greatest league . Worst scenario in #IPL2022 . #MIvsCSK— R ❤️ (@Persist_Words) May 12, 2022

Unlucky for Devon Conway, the ball was missing leg stump. He couldn’t take the DRS due to powercut in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/kyaUJsZw9e— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 12, 2022

CSK using Devon Conway today pic.twitter.com/7FDqDyzvGn— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 8, 2022

Mumbai dropped Polly. So Polly did this. No DRS today pic.twitter.com/0K7y3N0G4Q— Avneet //KKR \\ a beeeeeech 🙂 (@itz_avneet_) May 12, 2022

So is DRS good for cricket or no ?— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) May 12, 2022

ALSO READ | ‘He was Ready for it’: Rohit Sharma Explains Why Kieron Pollard was Dropped From Playing XI Against CSK

A couple of overs later, Robin Uthappa was given lbw to Jasprit Bumrah and he too checked with the umpire whether he could review it or not and was sadly told that was not possible. Though Uthappa’s case looked more straightforward, the fact that the batter can’t utilise the facility of the video umpire made for strange viewing.

Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the broadcaster Star Sports have given any reason for the unavailability of the DRS, but various reasons were being cited — some by the commentators and others on the social media on why the video umpire could not do what he is supposed to do.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against the defending champions. MI have made a couple of changes to the side; Kieron Pollard has been benched and will be replaced by debutant Tristan Stubbs. The youngster from South Africa was inducted into the squad in place of injured Tymal Mills.

CSK, on the other hand, didn’t make any changes to the line-up but skipper MS Dhoni admitted that the unit is going to miss all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here