Devon Conway poses with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings jersey ahead of IPL return

New Zealand wicketkeeper Devon Conway will once again be seen in Chennai Super Kings jersey in next season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of Conway’s return to the franchise-based tournament the Kiwi was recently spotted posing with the Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni’s jersey. Conway was seen smiling while holding the iconic number seven jersey during the rain-interrupted third ODI between India and New Zealand in Christchurch on Wednesday. The photo was shared on Instagram by the official fan club of Chennai Super Kings- Whistlepodu Army. “Everywhere We Go,” read the caption of the post.

The Kiwi batter made his IPL debut while playing for the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the 15th season. Conway played seven matches in the last edition’s IPL and scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 145.66. He also notched three half centuries in IPL 2022. Conway registered his highest score-87, during a game against Delhi Capitals on May 8. However, Conway could not feature in all the IPL games because of his wedding.

The southpaw recently took part in the T20I series against India and scored 84 runs in the series. He played a fine knock of 59 off 49 balls in the final T20I against the Hardik Pandya-led side. In the three-match ODI series against India, Conway notched 62 runs.

The 31-year-old has now been retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1 crore ahead of the next season’s IPL. And with the IPL all set to bring back its old home-away format from next season, Chennai Super Kings fans can expect to witness the destructive Kiwi batter’s performance at their home ground- MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Overall, the Chennai Super Kings franchise has so far retained 14 players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. They currently have Rs 20.45 crores remaining in the purse ahead of the auction.

Chennai will be aiming to lift the prestigious IPL trophy for the fifth time under the leadership of Dhoni. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had led the franchise in IPL 2022 but he failed to do anything impressive in his new role. As a result, Jadeja had to step down as Chennai Super Kings skipper mid-season and Dhoni was brought back as the leader of the side.

