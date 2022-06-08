Devon Conway Recalls Neil McKenzie’s Hilarious Description Of Brett Lee’s Bowling

Brett Lee excelled as an exponent of extreme speed for over a decade. Following his remarkable spells, spearing yorkers, and express pace, the former Australia bowler etched his name in the history books. While many batters, across the world, feared his deadly bowling attack, each had their own way to define it. Recently, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star recalled how South African cricketer Neil McKenzie described Lee’s bowling to him.

In a video posted by the Super Kings on their official YouTube account, their overseas opener Devon Conway recalled a heartwarming story of his childhood, wherein he got an opportunity to talk to his idol McKenzie over a phone call.

Conway’s father was a football coach of a young football team, and coincidentally McKenzie was one of the players. When he made his debut for Proteas, Conway’s father told him that he knew the cricketer in person. “It was funny because he said I have even got his number, I can even give him a call. I was like, ‘wow! I can speak to Neil McKenzie!’ I was 10 years old!” Conway said in the video.

During his conversation with McKenzie, Conway just asked him one question – “How fast is Brett Lee?” And the reply was, “He’s faster than your dad’s car.” Conway said McKenzie was trying to give him an idea of Lee’s lethal pace.

Conway was born in South Africa and he began his cricketing career the country but later he switched to New Zealand.

Conway got a chance to play alongside McKenzie, 10 years later in Johannesburg. “Just being able to talk to him on the phone call from such a young age, idolizing him for so many years, and having an opportunity to play alongside him has been a pretty cool memory for me,” Conway said.

Conway had a pretty impressive run in the concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) this season. The batter didn’t get a chance for first couple of games, but when he did, Conway ensured to make most out of it. The Kiwi star slammed three successive half-centuries and ended the season with 252 runs in 7 innings at a strike rate of 145.66.

