Devon Conway Stars in County Championship Debut, Maintains 50-Plus Average in Every Format

Devon Conway marked his first-class debut in the ongoing County Championship for Somerset with 88 against Leicestershire at Taunton. The New Zealand international, who turns 30 on Thursday, faced 146 balls and hit 15 fours and went on to share an opening stand of 143 with Steven Davies, before Somerset ended the day 242-7. While his 50-plus score is hardly a remarkable one in the ongoing championships, the Black Caps player achieved an average of 50-plus in every cricketing format he’s been a part of since last October.

Conway, who scored a double century against England while debuting in Test cricket for New Zealand this year, continued the same trend in the County Championships as well. The Black Caps run machine made his international debut this year and scored six half-centuries including a double century in nine matches of this England summer.

He has a double ton and two half-centuries to his name in International Tests, while he also has a century and a half-centuryin the 50-over format so far. Conway continues to excel with the bat in the shortest format of the game. He once again showed his batting prowess which has produced four half-centuries. He narrowly missed a century twice, first with an unbeaten 99 against Australia, and remained unbeaten on 92 against Bangladesh for the second time.

Such stats make him one of the most dominant batsmen across the formats anywhere in the world in these past nine months. Ever since the Black Caps’ World Test Championship final victory over India, he’s already made an impact for Somerset, averaging 78.33 from five innings in the T20 Blast tournament.

In his first three tests, that include the recent series win against England and their inaugural World Test Championship title,Conwayaverages at 63. In the ODIs against Bangladesh, he averaged 75 and in a lightning start in T20Is, he averaged 59 at a strike rate of 151 against West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh.

All the above stats are on top of another prolific season for Wellington Firebirds, in which he was averaging 65 in their T20 Super Smash title victory and 50.66 in nine Plunket Shield innings.

