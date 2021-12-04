DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match, December 4, 9:30 pm IST

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Dream11, DG vs DB Dream11 Latest Update, DG vs DB Dream11 Win, DG vs DB Dream11 App, DG vs DB Dream11 2021, DG vs DB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DG vs DB Dream11 Live Streaming

DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls:

After facing all the challenges bravely for over two weeks, Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls have deservedly made it to the final of the T10 Championship. The two teams were at the top throughout the tournament. Deccan Gladiators finished at first place in the league stage.

The teamdefeated Delhi Bulls in the first Qualifier by 17 runs to confirm a berth in the final. Andre Russell was the star for Gladiators in the Qualifier as he played a quickfire knock of 39 runs.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, had to put in some extra efforts to play in the final showdown. After losing to Deccan Gladiators, the team annihilated Team Abu Dhabi by 49 runs. The bowlers won the show for the Bulls as they were successful in restricting the opposition to a paltry total of 60 runs.

Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

DG vs DB Telecast

The match will be telecasted on Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), and Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi).

DG vs DB Live Streaming

The Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

DG vs DB Match Details

The match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 9:30 pm IST on December 4, Saturday.

DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain- Eoin Morgan

Suggested Playing XI for DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Tom Moores

Batters: Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz

DG vs DB Probable XIs:

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Moores (wk), Tom Kohler Cadmore, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Andre Russell, David Wiese

Delhi Bulls: Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Fazal Haq, Sherfane Rutherford, Adil Rashid, Shiraz Ahmed, Romario Shepherd, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here