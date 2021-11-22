DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match, November 22, 07:30 PM IST

Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls Dream11, DG vs DB Dream11 Latest Update, DG vs DB Dream11 Win, DG vs DB Dream11 App, DG vs DB Dream11 2021, DG vs DB Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, DG vs DB Dream11 Live Streaming

DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22 match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls:

Deccan Gladiators will square off against Delhi Bulls in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021/22. Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the highly anticipated game on November 22, Monday, at 07:30 PM IST.

Deccan Gladiators got off to a fine start in the T10 Championship. The team defeated Chennai Braves by 24 runs in their first match. However, the team couldn’t carry forward the momentum as they lost a nail-biting thriller to Team Abu Dhabi by four wickets. With two points from two games, Deccan are currently third in the points table.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, are having a tremendous campaign. Everything is going as per the plan for the Bulls and they are yet to face defeat in the tournament. Bulls have won all their three matches so far to occupy second place. In their most recent outing, Bulls defeated the Chennai braves by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls; here is everything you need to know:

DG vs DB Telecast

Colors Cineplex SD (Hindi), Colors Cineplex HD (English), Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi) will broadcast the match live in India.

DG vs DB Live Streaming

The Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls fixture will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

DG vs DB Match Details

Deccan Gladiators will go up against Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi at 07:30 PM IST on November 22, Monday.

DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Andre Russell

Vice-Captain- Tom Banton

Suggested Playing XI for DG vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Odean Smith

DG vs DB Probable XIs:

Deccan Gladiators: Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Odean Smith, Sultan Ahmed, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga

Delhi Bulls: Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo (c), Adil Rashid, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan

