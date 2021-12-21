DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Lanka Premier League 2021 match, December 21, 07:30 PM IST

DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Lanka Premier League 2021 match between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings: Dambulla Giants will be going up against the Jaffna Kings in the second qualifier match of the 2021 edition of the Lanka Premier League. The fixture will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota at 07:30 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

Dambulla Giants finished at fourth place in the points table of the league stage. With three victories and four losses, the team was successful in collecting seven points. Dambulla secured a place in the semi-final by defeating Colombo Stars in the Eliminator game. Janith Liyanage played a big role in Dambulla’s victory as he hammered not out 56 runs.

Jaffna Kings, on the other hand, were exceptional during the league stage of LPL 2021. The team finished at the top after winning as many as six of their eight games. However, it was a bad day at the office for the franchise in the first qualifier as they lost to Galle Gladiators by 64 runs. The team will have the last chance on Tuesday to redeem itself and confirm a berth in the final.

Ahead of the match between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings; here is everything you need to know:

DG vs JK Telecast

The DG vs JK match will be telecasted on Sony Six HD, Sony Six, Sony Ten2 HD, and Sony Ten2 in India.

DG vs JK Live Streaming

The Dambulla Giants vs Jaffna Kings fixture will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

DG vs JK Match Details

The match between Dambulla Giants and Jaffna Kings will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota at 07:30 PM IST on December 21, Tuesday.

DG vs JK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Thisara Perera

Vice-Captain- Phil Salt

Suggested Playing XI for DG vs JK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Najibullah Zadran, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Phil Salt, Janith Liyanage

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Maheesh Theekshana

DG vs JK Probable XIs:

Dambulla Giants: Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Sandun Weerakkody, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Josh Little, Janith Liyanage, Najibullah Zadran

Jaffna Kings: Wahab Riaz, Suranga Lakmal, Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Ashen Bandara, Shoaib Malik

