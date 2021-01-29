DG vs TAD Dream11 Predictions, Abu Dhabi T10, Deccan Gladiators vs Team Abu Dhabi: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

DG vs TAD Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DG vs TAD Dream11 Best Picks / DG vs TAD Dream11 Captain / DG vs TAD Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

After a disappointing start to the tournament, Deccan Gladiators will be looking to turn things around when they take on Team Abu Dhabi in the sixth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Friday. Despite a star-studded line-up which includes the likes of Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard, they were defeated by Pune Devils by 7 wickets. The credit goes to Kennar Lewis of the Devils, who smashed 28-ball 57 runs to take the game away from the Gladiators.

For Abu Dhabi, it will be the first match and they will be hoping for a winning start. With Chris Gayle and Chris Morris on their side, they have a good chance of going deep in the tournament. But first things first, they have to overcome the Gladiators in their opening match, which will begin at 10 PM IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

All matches of the Abu Dhabi T10 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv and Airtel Xstream.

January 29 – 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

DG vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10, Deccan Gladiators probable playing 11 against Team Abu Dhabi: Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Sunil Narine, Prashant Gupta, Azam Khan, Kieron Pollard, Cameron Delport, Aaron Summers, Ravi Rampaul, Zahoor Khan, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Tahir

DG vs TAD Abu Dhabi T10, Team Abu Dhabi probable playing 11 against Deccan Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Luke Wright, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke (WK), Rohan Mustafa, Chris Morris, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hayden Walsh