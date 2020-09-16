- 2nd ODI - 13 Sep, SunMatch Ended231/9(50.0) RR 4.62
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 16, 2020
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 16, 2020, 11:49 AM IST
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details
FanCode
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Match Details
September 16 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Aayush Bhardwaj (CAPTAIN), Shahib Rizvi, Shubham Singh Jr, Satya Setu
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Vikash Singh, Vishal Singh
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Nityanand Kashyap, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Chandan Kumar Mukhi (VICE CAPTAIN)
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Dhanbad Dynamos : Nazim Siddiqui, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh-Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Ankit
Bokaro Blasters : Kumar Kushagra, Kumar Deobrat, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prem Kumar Chourasiya, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pankaj Yadav-II, Pratik Kumar
Follow @CricketNext for more
