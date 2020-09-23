DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 23, 2020

- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueMatch Ended216/7(20.0) RR 10.8
RR
CSK200/6(20.0) RR 10.8
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriUp Next
CSK
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 8 - 26 Sep, SatUp Next
KKR
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 9 - 27 Sep, SunUp Next
RR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 10 - 28 Sep, MonUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 12 - 30 Sep, WedUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuUp Next
KXIP
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 15 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
RR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 18 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
KXIP
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueUp Next
MI
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriUp Next
RR
DC
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
RR
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- One-off Test - 21 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 2nd ODI - 29 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Canberra
- 3rd ODI - 31 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Hobart
- One-off T20I - 2 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:30 IST - Sydney
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 23, 2020
Summary: DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DHA vs BOK Dream11 Best Picks / DHA vs BOK Dream11 Captain / DHA vs BOK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 23, 2020, 11:34 AM IST
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, the Bokaro Blasters are all set to be up against second-placed Dhanbad Dynamos on Wednesday, September 23, in their scheduled outing during the Jharkhand T20 League.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The Bokaro Blasters have achieved four victories from five matches, while Dhanbad Dynamos have managed to three consecutive matches in the five matches played in the tournament. In their last face-off, Bokaro won the match by two wickets in the final over.
This year, the Jharkhand T20 League will have six teams, each one representing different zones of the state. The six teams are from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro.
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Live Streaming Details
The DHA vs BOK match can be viewed on FanCode App.
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR live scores
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Match Details
September 23 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team, Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Batsmen: Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Rajdeep Singh
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters All-rounders: Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj (CAPTAIN), Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Bowlers: Abhishek Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav (VICE-CAPTAIN), Ashish Kumar Jr
DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Probable Playing XIs
Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ashish Kumar Jr
Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh Sr, Abhishek Yadav, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Vijay Jena
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking