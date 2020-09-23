DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 23, 2020

Summary: DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DHA vs BOK Dream11 Best Picks / DHA vs BOK Dream11 Captain / DHA vs BOK Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, the Bokaro Blasters are all set to be up against second-placed Dhanbad Dynamos on Wednesday, September 23, in their scheduled outing during the Jharkhand T20 League.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Bokaro Blasters have achieved four victories from five matches, while Dhanbad Dynamos have managed to three consecutive matches in the five matches played in the tournament. In their last face-off, Bokaro won the match by two wickets in the final over.

This year, the Jharkhand T20 League will have six teams, each one representing different zones of the state. The six teams are from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro.

DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Live Streaming Details

The DHA vs BOK match can be viewed on FanCode App.

DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR live scores

DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Match Details

September 23 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

DHA vs BOK Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team, Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Wicketkeeper: Nazim Siddiqui

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Batsmen: Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Rajdeep Singh

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters All-rounders: Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj (CAPTAIN), Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Bowlers: Abhishek Yadav, Jai Prakash Yadav (VICE-CAPTAIN), Ashish Kumar Jr

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team, Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Probable Playing XIs

Bokaro Blasters: Kumar Kushagra, Ankit Raj Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Vikash Vishal, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Ajit Kumar Singh, Pratik Kumar, Nityanand Kashyap, Ashish Kumar Jr

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui, Satya Setu, Shahib Rizvi, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Jai Prakash Yadav, Shubham Singh Sr, Abhishek Yadav, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Vijay Jena