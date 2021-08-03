DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters Final, August 3, 09:03 AM IST

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 Final between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters: After 32 matches, the the Dhanbad Dynamos cross square off against the Bokaro Blasters in the summit clash of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 on Tuesday, August 3. The game will be hosted at the JSCA International Stadium, in Ranchi and is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST.

Both sides head into the final on the back of impressive wins in their respective semi-final fixtures. The Dynamos defeated Jamshedpur Jugglers by seven-runs to book a slot in the final. They are currently placed second in the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 standings with five wins, four losses, while one game was abandoned from their 10 matches during the league stage. The team has 22 points thus far and will look to end the season on a high by winning the title.

The Bokaro Blasters, on the other hand, occupy the fourth place in the points table and have the same win-loss record from as many games. However, they are two slots behind their opponents due to net run rate difference. Nevertheless, they marched to the final after they beat Ranchi Raiders by 35 runs in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

DHA vs BOK Telecast

The upcoming match between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters will not be broadcasted in India.

DHA vs BOK Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming on the Fancode app and website.

DHA vs BOK Match Details

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the thriller summit clash on Tuesday, August 3. The game will start at 09:30 AM IST.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vikash Vishal

Vice-Captain: Sahil Raj

Suggested Playing XI for DHA vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen: Kaushal Singh, Aayush Bharadwaj, Satya Setu, Aryan Hooda

All-rounders: Sahil Raj, Pratik Ranjan

Bowlers: Pankaj Yadav, Vikas Kumar, Kaushal Singh, Vikash Vishal

DHA vs BOK Probable XIs:

Dhanbad Dynamos: Vijay Jena (WK), Nazim Siddiqui (C), Satya Setu, Yuvraj Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Prem Kumar, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Vikas Kumar, Asif Mansoori

Bokaro Blasters: Mahboob Sheikh, Vikash Vishal (C), Pappu Singh, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Aman Kumar shah, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Pratik Ranjan

