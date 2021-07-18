DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 18, 01:00 pm IST

DHA vs BOK dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters July 18, 01:00 pm IST

The fourth match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Dhanbad Dynamos squaring off against Ranchi Riders. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 18, Sunday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 01:00 pm IST.

Dhanbad Dynamos got off to an underwhelming in the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand T20 League. Playing their first match of the season, Dhanbad registered a defeat at the hands of Dumka Daredevils by seven wickets. Entering the contest on Sunday, the batting unit of Dhanbad need to step up after a bad performance in the first game.

Bokaro Blasters, on the other hand, featured against Ranchi Raiders in the curtain-raiser of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021. The defending champions defeated Ranchi by three wickets to acquire the top position at the top points. They will start the contest on Sunday as the favorites.

Ahead of the match between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

DHA vs BOK Telecast

The Dhanbad Dynamos vs Bokaro Blasters match will not be broadcasted in India.

DHA vs BOK Live Streaming

The match between DHA vs BOK is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.

DHA vs BOK Match Details

The fourth match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Dhanbad Dynamos and Bokaro Blasters on July 18, Sunday at 01:00 pm IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

DHA vs BOK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abhishek Yadav

Vice-Captain- Kaushal Singh

Suggested Playing XI for DHA vs BOK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pappu Singh

Batsmen: Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj, Anirban Chatterjee

All-rounders: Kaushal Singh, Vikash Singh, Sahil Raj, Abhishek Yadav

Bowlers: Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Pankaj Yadav

DHA vs BOK Probable XIs:

Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui (c) (wk), Kaushal Singh, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee, Sahil Raj, Yuvraj Kumar, Md Asif Mansoori, Aryan Hooda, Abhishek Yadav, Vikash Kumar, Jai Prakash Yadav

Bokaro Blasters: Vikash Visual (c), Kumar Kushagra, Aayush Bharadwaj, Prakash Munda, Pappu Singh (wk), Pratik Ranjan, Pankaj Yadav, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Ashish Kumar Jr, Mahboob Sheikh

