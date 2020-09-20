DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 20, 2020

CRICKETNEXT

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DHA vs DUM Dream11 Best Picks / DHA vs DUM Dream11 Captain / DHA vs DUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.

DHA vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Match Details

September 20 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.

DHA vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohit Kumar, Nazim Siddiqui

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shubham Singh Jr., Ronit Singh, Arnav Sinha

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Supriyo Chakraborty, Alok Sangwal, Sonu Kumar Singh (VICE CAPTAIN), Shubham Singh Sr (CAPTAIN)

DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Dhanbad Dynamos : Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Shubham Singh Sr., Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar, Abhishek Yadav

Dumka Daredevils : Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed Khan, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Neel Bhaskar, Alok Sangwal, Akshay Jain, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kumar-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty

