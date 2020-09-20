- Match 1 - 19 Sep, SatMatch Ended162/9(20.0) RR 8.1
MI
CSK166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 16 Sep, WedMatch Ended302/7(50.0) RR 6.04
ENG
AUS305/7(50.0) RR 6.04
Australia beat England by 3 wickets
- Match 2 - 20 Sep, SunUp Next
DC
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Dumka Daredevils – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 20, 2020
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DHA vs DUM Dream11 Best Picks / DHA vs DUM Dream11 Captain / DHA vs DUM Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 20, 2020, 10:48 AM IST
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.
DHA vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details
FanCode
DHA vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DHA vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League Match Details
September 20 – 1:30 PM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
DHA vs DUM Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Mohit Kumar, Nazim Siddiqui
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Batsmen: Shubham Singh Jr., Ronit Singh, Arnav Sinha
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Bowlers: Supriyo Chakraborty, Alok Sangwal, Sonu Kumar Singh (VICE CAPTAIN), Shubham Singh Sr (CAPTAIN)
DHA vs DUM Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Dhanbad Dynamos : Nazim Siddiqui, Vijay Jena, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh Jr, Kaushal Singh, Shubham Singh Sr., Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj, Jai Prakash Yadav, Chandan Kumar, Abhishek Yadav
Dumka Daredevils : Bhanu Anand, Mohit Kumar, Ishtekar Ahmed Khan, Arnav Sinha, Ronit Singh, Neel Bhaskar, Alok Sangwal, Akshay Jain, Alok Sharma, Sonu Kumar-Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty
DHA vs DUM Dream11/DHA vs DUM Dream11 prediction/DHA vs DUM Dream11 team/DHA vs DUM Dream11 top picks/DHA vs DUM/Dream11/DHA vs DUM Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips
Follow @CricketNext for more (https://twitter.com/cricketnext)
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking