DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Jharkhand T20 2021, July 20 01:00 pm IST

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips for today’s Jharkhand T20 2021 match: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and probable playing XIs for today’s Jharkhand T20 2021 match between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers July 20 1300 IST

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2021 Match between Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers:In the eighth match of the Jharkhand T20 2021, Dhanbad Dynamos are slated to take on Jamshedpur Jugglers on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Dhanbad Dynamos had a discouraging start in the Jharkhand T20 league. Dynamos start their campaign with a defeat against Dumka Daredevils. Batting first, theyscored 135 runs in their quota of 20 overs. However, they were not able to defend the total and were downed by seven wickets at the hands of Daredevils.

In the second game, they were beaten at the hands of Bokaro Blasters via the Duckworth-Lewis method. On Tuesday, when they will up against Jamshedpur Jugglers, the Dhanbad Dynamos will be desperate to open their account in the tournament.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur Jugglers will come into today’s fixture on the back of two back to back wins over Singhbhum Strikers and Dumka Daredevils. And, they will be keen to continue their winning march against Dhanbad Dynamos on Friday.

Ahead of the Jharkhand T20 2021 match between Dhanbad Dynamos and Jamshedpur Jugglers; here is everything you need to know:

DHA vs JAM Telecast

The match between DHA vs JAM is not televised in India

DHA vs JAM Live Streaming

The match between DHA vs JAM can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

DHA vs JAM Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, July 20 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. The DHA vs JAM match will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

DHA vs JAM captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Vishal Singh

Vice-captain: Sahil Raj

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Arvind Kumar

Batsmen: Vivek Kumar, Satya Setu, Anirban Chatterjee

All-Rounders: Kaushal Singh, Atul Surwar, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh

Bowlers: Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Vikash Kumar

DHA vs JAM probable playing XI:

Dhanbad Dynamos Predicted Playing XI: Nazim Siddiqui (c & wk), Aryan Hooda, Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Anirban Chatterjee, Kaushal Singh, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Md Asif Mansoori, Prem Kumar

Jamshedpur Jugglers Predicted Playing XI: Vivek Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Vishal Singh, Rahil Khan, Atul Surwar, Shresth Sagar (wk), Umang Sethi, Rahul Prasad (c), Jaskaran Singh, Ashish Kumar, Prakash Seet

