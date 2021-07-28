DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 match, July 28, 09:00 am IST

DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 League 2021 between Dhanbad Dynamos and Jamshedpur Jugglers: The 23rd match of the Jharkhand T20 League 2021 will see Dhanbad Dynamos squaring off against Jamshedpur Jugglers. The thrilling encounter will be played on July 28, Wednesday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi at 09:00 am IST.
Dhanbad Dynamos are experiencing an underwhelming run in the T20 Championship. They have managed to secure victory in just three out of seven league games. With six points in their kitty, Dhanbad Dynamos are sitting at the fourth position on the points table. The team will be entering the contest on Wednesday after defeating Bokaro Basters by seven wickets in their previous encounter.
Jamshedpur Jugglers, on the other hand, have produced some splendid performances and have been consistent. They are enjoying their stay at the second spot on the points table. Jamshedpur have won five out of seven league games. They are placed a rung below the table-toppers Ranchi Raiders due to a low net run rate.
Ahead of the match between Dhanbad Dynamos and Jamshedpur Jugglers; here is everything you need to know:
DHA vs JAM Telecast
The Dhanbad Dynamos vs Jamshedpur Jugglers match will not be broadcasted in India.
DHA vs JAM Live Streaming
The match between DHA vs JAM is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app.
DHA vs JAM Match Details
The 23rd match of the Jharkhand T20 League will be played between Dhanbad Dynamos and Jamshedpur Jugglers on July 28, Wednesday at 09:00 am IST at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.
DHA vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain- Atul Surwar
Vice-Captain- Shresth Sagar
Suggested Playing XI for DHA vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeepers: Shresth Sagar
Batsmen: Vivek Kumar, Aryan Hooda, Satya Setu
All-rounders: Kaushal Singh, Atul Surwar, Sahil Raj, Vishal Singh
Bowlers: Amit Kumar, Sankat Mochan, Vikash Kumar
DHA vs JAM Probable XIs:
Dhanbad Dynamos: Nazim Siddiqui (C), Abhishek Yadav, Md Asif Mansoori, Aryan Hooda, Vijay Jena (WK), Satya Setu, Sahil Raj, Kaushal Singh, Prem Kumar, Yuvraj Kumar, Vikash Kumar
Jamshedpur Jugglers: Arvind Kumar (WK), Vishal Singh, Shresth Sagar, Amit Kumar, Rajandeep Singh, Mithun Kumar, Atul Surwar, Ashish Kumar, Rahul Prasad (C), Vivek Kumar, Sankat Mochan
