DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Jharkhand T20 League Dhanbad Dynamos vs Singhbhum Strickers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – September 17, 2020
DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / DHA vs SIN Dream11 Best Picks / DHA vs SIN Dream11 Captain / DHA vs SIN Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: September 17, 2020, 8:51 AM IST
DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Jharkhand T20 League | The Jharkhand T20 League will have Six teams representing six different zones of the state. The six teams will be from Ranchi, Dumka, Dhanbad, Singhbhum, Jamshedpur and Bokaro. JSCA and TCM plan to make the League an annual affair to ensure its twin objectives of focussing on the development of the sport in the state and eventually taking it to the deep pockets of the state.Dream 11 which also the title sponsors of the Indian Premier League, said that they are ‘glad’ partner in the growth of domestic cricket in the nation.
DHA vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League Live Streaming Details
FanCode
DHA vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
DHA vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League Match Details
September 17 – 9:30 AM IST from Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi.
DHA vs SIN Jharkhand T20 League My Dream11 Team
DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Sumit Kumar
DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kumar Karan, Shubham Singh Jr, Wilfred Beng
DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team All-rounders: Kumar Suraj (VICE CAPTAIN), Vinayak Vikram, Vishal Singh, Sahil Raj
DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Bowlers: Bal Krishna (CAPTAIN), Aryamaan Lala, Jai Prakash Yadav
DHA vs SIN Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Dhanbad Dynamos : Nazim Siddiqui, Shahib Rizvi, Satya Setu, Shubham Singh-Jr, Kaushal Singh, Vishal Singh, Chandan Kumar Mukhi, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Ankit
Singhbhum Strickers : Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Kumar Suraj, Vinayak Vikram, Roushan Nirala, Bal Krishna, Ajay Yadav, Aaryamaan Lala, Shiva Singh
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|3882
|105
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking