Dhammika Prasad urges Sri Lankan fans to show ‘sportsmanship’

Rivalry is a part and participle of any sport, while they get ugly at times, however, they are usually limited to verbal spats. Nevertheless, players forget about such episodes and show amazing sportsmanship. In cricket, taunts and jibes are a common feature between cricketers and fans, but hatred is not appreciated. Recently, one such incident surfaced after former Sri Lankan pacer Dhammika Prasad silenced a troll for spreading hatred and urged him to show ‘sportsmanship’.

On Wednesday, August 11, Prasad had tweeted about the performance of West Indies tail-ender Tino Best against England. The Caribbean player struck the highest score by a Test number 11 (95-runs off 112 balls) as the visitors all but ended the host’s chances of completing a series whitewash at Edgbaston.

Praising the West Indies player, Prasad wrote, “Just as we have to admire his efforts rather than talk about nonsense, we should appreciate the inning he played.”

Just we have to admired his efforts than talk about nonsense, we shout appreciate the inning he played. https://t.co/dPFMcYTBq7— Dhammika Prasad (@imDhammika) August 11, 2021

However, replying to Prasad’s tweet, a Twitterati highlighted another user who seemingly was spreading hatred against neighbours India and the bond shared between the neighbouring countries.

Tagging the fast bowler, he wrote, “Sir for your concern Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) this guy is from our country and he is disgusting our country name and spreading hatred against Indian cricket. And he is breaking all the good bonds between Indian and Sri Lanka fans, in his tweets. Please consider it, sir.”

Sir for ur concern @daniel86cricket this guy from our country just disgusting our country name and spreading hatred against indian cricket. and also he just breaking all the good bond between indian fans and srilanka fans, in his tweet.please consider it sir— Niroshan (@Anthony_nirosh) August 11, 2021

Prasad responded and said that he doesn’t know him but respecting each other is a top priority. He also highlighted the sportsmanship of the game and also recalled the moment when the BCCI had supported Sri Lanka cricket.

“Obviously I don’t know about him and who’s that guy is, personally I feel he should respect others, as well as the other country’s as well, that’s called sportsmanship, when we were in trouble in 1996, the BCCI supported us, can’t forget that, so then you should respect others, thanks,” his tweet read.

Obviously I don’t know about him and who’s that guy, personally I feel he should respect others, as well as the other country’s as well, that’s called sportsmanship, when we were in trouble in 1996 @BCCI supported us, can’t forget that, so then you should respect others, thanks https://t.co/NDhR8Dosdi— Dhammika Prasad (@imDhammika) August 11, 2021

Several users and followers of the fast bowler appreciated his words and praised him for his thoughts.

