Dhanashree Verma Dances To Shahid Kapoor Song. Fans Are Impressed

Choreographer and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma’s videos are much-liked on social media. On Thursday, she posted a clip on her Instagram page in which she danced with choreographer Ravi Soni on a song from Shahid Kapoor’s movie Kismat Konnection. For her dance routine, Dhanashree sported a white-coloured hoodie that she paired up with a pair of baggy pants of the same shade. She wore matching sports shoes and tied her locks in a ponytail. She completed her look with hoops of gold colour.

Dhanashree flaunted super cool moves, gracefully matching her steps with her dance partner. In the caption, she recalled how this once-famous song was every dancer’s “favourite”. She also informed her fans that the sequence was filmed by video creator Aditya Bhansali in a dance studio.

Kismat Konnection was loved for its hit dance number, however, it did not perform well at the box office. Shahid had starred in the musical romance opposite Vidya Balan.

Meanwhile, Dhanashree’s post has caused a splash on social media and many of her fans have praised her steps in the comments section. While actor Dev Sharma appreciated her swag, television star Sanjay Gagnani dropped folded hands emoticons to show respect for her talent. The post has been viewed by more than 8 lakh people.

Last month, Dhanashree had uploaded a dance performance with Chahal from their pre-wedding festivities. The couple could be seen swaying to hit numbers like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Saato Janam Tujhko Paate and Tumse Milke Dil Ka. While Dhanashree as usual performs impressively, Chahal tries his best to keep up with her.

Dhanashree, who is also a dentist, had shared the footage to mark their six-month anniversary. The couple got married in December 2020.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here