Dhanashree Verma Dances to The Tune of 'Sauda Khara Khara', Instagram Video Goes Viral

Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife, on Thursday shared two clips of herself performing the popular dance form bhangra on social media platform Instagram. In the video, Dhanashree can be seen dancing to Sauda Khara Khara by Sukhbir and Diljit Dosanjh, a popular track that featured in Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz.

Dhanashree first posted a single, 30-second video, captioned,’30 secs too less ? No worries posting part 2 as well.’

And she quickly followed it up with a second video and wrote ‘Some people bring happiness wherever they go and some people bring happiness with energy whenever and wherever they go. Part 2 as promised.’

Watch both the videos here:

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in December 2020, and the former has been a constant fixture in the stands, attending IPL matches. RCB have so far been unbeaten in the tournament with their winning streak now extending to four matches.

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli on Thursday produced a breathtaking chase, powering RCB to a 10-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals. Paddikal scored his maiden century in the IPL format, while Kohli made 72 runs off 47 balls in the side’s fourth match.

RCB are currently at the top of the IPL points table and will next face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

